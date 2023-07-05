Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Europe
Published

Greta Thunberg charged with disobeying law enforcement during climate protest in Sweden

Thunberg and other activists were detained after disrupting traffic at the Malmö oil terminal

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 5 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 5

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Swedish prosecutors have charged climate activist Greta Thunberg with disobedience to law enforcement in connection with a protest in Malmö last month.

Local newspaper Sydsvenskan reported Wednesday that Thunberg was detained with other activists after they stopped traffic in the oil terminal of the port in Malmö on June 19.

A short statement by Swedish prosecutors on Wednesday said a "young woman" was charged with disobedience because she "refused to comply with police orders to leave the scene" during the protest. The statement didn't identify the woman, but Swedish Prosecution Authority spokeswoman Annika Collin confirmed that it was Thunberg.

POWERFUL SUMMER STORM TEARS THROUGH NETHERLANDS, PARTS OF GERMANY, KILLING AT LEAST 2 PEOPLE

Sweden Greta Thunberg Charged

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg engages in conversation with police officers while authorities intervene to disperse activists from the group "Ta Tillbaka Framtiden" (Take Back the Future), who had obstructed the entrance to the Oljehamnen neighborhood in Malmo, Sweden on June 19, 2023. (Johan Nilsson/TT News Agency via AP, File)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sydsvenskan said the 20-year-old Swedish activist will be called to trial at the end of July. Prosecutor Charlotte Ottosen told the paper that the crime of disobedience is typically punishable with fines.

Thunberg's media team didn't immediately answer a request for comment.

Thunberg inspired a global youth movement demanding stronger efforts to fight climate change after staging weekly protests outside the Swedish Parliament starting in 2018.