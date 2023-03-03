Expand / Collapse search
Europe
Published

Grenade explosion at courthouse in Montenegro kills 1, injures 5

Montenegro explosion was preceded by a number of hoax bomb alerts

Associated Press
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 3

One person was killed and at least five others were injured on Friday when a hand grenade exploded at the entrance of a courthouse in Montenegro’s capital, police said.

Police spokeswoman Carna Rastoder said the man who detonated the grenade was killed.

"For now, we have information that five people were injured," Rastoder said without giving additional details.

MONTENEGRO LAWMAKERS ELECT JUDGES TO COUNTRY'S TOP COURT, ENDING STALEMATE THAT THREATENED TO HALT NATO BID

Police later said the injured people were hospitalized and that their injuries were not serious.

Police arrive at the scene after a local court was attacked with a grenade in Podgorica, Montenegro, on March 3, 2023.

Police arrive at the scene after a local court was attacked with a grenade in Podgorica, Montenegro, on March 3, 2023. (Rusmin Radic/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Friday’s blast was preceded by a number of hoax bomb alerts against government and court buildings in the capital, which have led to several evacuations in recent weeks.


 