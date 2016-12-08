Greek unions strike despite debt relief pledge

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

Public services in Greece have been disrupted by a general strike called by unions against ongoing austerity measures.

The 24-hour protest Thursday affected public transport services and state-run schools, halted ferries and national rail services, and left public hospitals running with emergency staff.

The strike went ahead despite a decision this week by bailout lenders to grant Greece a series of short-term debt relief measures aimed at evening out the country's repayment schedule.

Greece' left-wing government is still negotiating a new series of cost-cutting reforms that are expected to see the removal of protection measures for private sector jobs and distressed mortgage holders.

Protest marches are planned in central Athens later Thursday.