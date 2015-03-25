Greek former transport minister caught driving uninsured luxury car with fake license plates

A former transport minister has been arrested in debt-crippled Greece accused of driving his — uninsured — expensive car with fake license plates in an apparent effort to dodge paying road tax.

Greek police said Tuesday Michalis Liapis, who belongs to one of Greece's most prominent political families, was stopped in his jeep after allegedly ignoring a road stop sign east of Athens.

Police said the 62-year-old had handed his license plates over to tax authorities to avoid an estimated 1,320 euros in road tax for 2013, and was illegally using copies of the originals.

The retired conservative politician was to appear before a prosecutor later Tuesday, and police requested that he should be charged with forgery, giving false statements to tax authorities and driving an uninsured vehicle.