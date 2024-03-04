Expand / Collapse search
The European Union

Greek authorities rescue 100 migrants found in vessel off southern mainland

The vessel was discovered on a smuggling route frequented by human traffickers

Associated Press
Published
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 4

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities on Monday rescued 100 migrants found on a smuggling vessel in distress off the country's southern mainland, officials said.

The coast guard said the migrants were taken off their vessel by a tugboat that had been ordered to the area and safely carried them to the southeastern village of Monemvasia. No injuries were reported.

Greek flag next to EU flag

The Greek flag as seen on a flagpole waving in the blue sky during a summer sunny day at the Greek capital city Athens. July 2022  (Photo by Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The smuggling vessel was located off Cape Maleas, at the southeastern tip of the Peloponnese region, the coast guard said.

No further detail was immediately known on the nationalities of the migrants, the type of vessel they were on or where they had sailed from.

The area where the incident occurred is on a route used by smugglers to send migrants in overcrowded sailing yachts from Turkey to Italy, skirting southern Greece and avoiding the heavily patrolled waters off the eastern Aegean Sea islands.