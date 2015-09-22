Expand / Collapse search
World
Published
Last Update December 3, 2015

Greece's left-wing leader Tsipras to name his new cabinet following latest electoral victory

By | Associated Press
  Image 1 of 3
    Image 1 of 3

    The newly re-elected Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras listens to Greece's caretaker Prime Minister Vassiliki Thanou during a hand out ceremony at Maximos Mansion in Athens, Monday, Sept. 21, 2015. Syriza's victory Sunday marks a personal triumph for Tsipras, who served as prime minister between January and August — a tumultuous period that saw Greece's future in the 19-country eurozone come under real threat and strict banking controls imposed.

  Image 2 of 3
    Image 2 of 3

    The newly re-elected Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras speaks with Greece's caretaker Prime Minister Vassiliki Thanou during a hand out ceremony at Maximos Mansion in Athens, Monday, Sept. 21, 2015.

  Image 3 of 3
    Image 3 of 3

    Greece's caretaker Prime Minister Vassiliki Thanou, left, speaks with the newly re-elected Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras during a hand out ceremony at Maximos Mansion in Athens, Monday, Sept. 21, 2015.

ATHENS, Greece – Greek left-wing Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is naming his new cabinet, two days after winning a national election despite his abrupt U-turn on the country's international bailout.

Both interim finance minister Giorgos Houliarakis and his predecessor Euclid Tsakalotos are expected to be offered portfolios Tuesday, as will the interim migration minister, Ioannis Mouzalas, according to state ERT TV.

Several positions will be reserved for members of Tsipras' junior coalition partner, the right-wing populist Independent Greeks.

Tsipras, 41, was sworn in Monday for his second turn at the job after beating the main opposition conservative party.

He has pledged to implement austerity measures demanded by international creditors in exchange for a third bailout, but says he will try to soften the pain. Greece has depended on international bailout loans since 2010.