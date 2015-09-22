Greece's left-wing leader Tsipras to name his new cabinet following latest electoral victory

next Image 1 of 3

Greek left-wing Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is naming his new cabinet, two days after winning a national election despite his abrupt U-turn on the country's international bailout.

Both interim finance minister Giorgos Houliarakis and his predecessor Euclid Tsakalotos are expected to be offered portfolios Tuesday, as will the interim migration minister, Ioannis Mouzalas, according to state ERT TV.

Several positions will be reserved for members of Tsipras' junior coalition partner, the right-wing populist Independent Greeks.

Tsipras, 41, was sworn in Monday for his second turn at the job after beating the main opposition conservative party.

He has pledged to implement austerity measures demanded by international creditors in exchange for a third bailout, but says he will try to soften the pain. Greece has depended on international bailout loans since 2010.