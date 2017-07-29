Girl was raped, then attacked by driver she asked for help, police say

British police say two men have been arrested in connection with the rape of a 15-year-old girl — who was raped again by a driver she flagged down for help.

The first attack occurred late Tuesday or early Wednesday at a railway station in Birmingham, the U.K.'s second-most populous city. Investigators say the girl left the station at around 2 a.m. Wednesday and flagged down a passing vehicle.

When the girl got into the car, the driver raped her.

Detective Chief Inspector Tony Fitzpatrick of British Transport Police told Sky News that both arrests were related to the initial assault at the railway station and the search for the driver accused in the second attack was ongoing.

"I am still looking to hear from anyone who lives locally ... and saw a young girl walking by herself during the early hours of Wednesday morning," Fitzpatrick said. "If you saw any vehicle or any person acting suspiciously then please get in touch as soon as possible."

The Sun identified the arrested men as a 35-year-old and a 27-year-old, both of whom were being held on suspicion of rape. The driver of the car where the second attack took place is described as an Asian man in his early 20s.

