Germany's Merkel welcomes European unity over Iran

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says Europe needs to "reposition" itself in a changing world and is welcoming EU powers' unity over Iran, a contrast with their deep divisions over the Iraq war 16 years ago.

Merkel said in an interview with Germany's daily Sueddeutsche Zeitung published Wednesday that Europe needs "forward-looking" arguments and reasoned that "simply pointing to seven decades of peace is no longer enough to justify Europe."

Ahead of European Parliament elections May 23-26, she said there is "no doubt that Europe needs to reposition itself in a changed world."

She said it is "a value in itself" that Europe is not divided over Iran as it was over Iraq in 2003, noting that Germany, France and Britain have chosen a different approach from the United States.