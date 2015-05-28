Expand / Collapse search
Germany wants UK to remain in EU, but warns of limits on concessions

By | Associated Press
    German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier, left, gestures during a joint news conference with his Portuguese counterpart Rui Machete following their meeting at Lisbon's Necessidades palace, the Portuguese foreign ministry, Wednesday, May 27, 2015.

    German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier, left, and his Portuguese counterpart Rui Machete address journalists during a joint news conference following their meeting at Lisbon's Necessidades palace, the Portuguese foreign ministry, Wednesday, May 27, 2015. (AP Photo/Armando Franca) (The Associated Press)

    German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier adjusts his earphones during a joint news conference with his Portuguese counterpart Rui Machete following their meeting at Lisbon's Necessidades palace, the Portuguese foreign ministry, Wednesday, May 27, 2015. (AP Photo/Armando Franca) (The Associated Press)

LISBON, Portugal – Germany's foreign minister says Berlin wants the United Kingdom to stay in the European Union, but warns there are limits to how far other EU countries can go to accommodate British demands for change in the bloc.

Britain's new government wants to renegotiate the country's ties with the EU, and then hold a referendum by the end of 2017 on whether to remain in it.

Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier told a news conference during a trip to Portugal on Wednesday, "We want (the U.K.) as an active partner at the heart of Europe, not standing on the sidelines."

Steinmeier added: "I hope in the U.K. there is a debate that also respects how far Europe can go to meet it."

He said Europe is waiting to hear Britain's concrete proposals.