Germany
Published

Germany shutting down last 3 nuclear plants, relying on coal, natural gas during 'clean' energy push

Germany plunges ahead with nuclear plant shutdown despite concerns over energy supply

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
Germany has begun dismantling its nuclear energy infrastructure, claiming the country will aim for a 100% renewable energy systems.

The European financial power is shutting down its final three reactors — Emsland, Neckarwestheim II, and Isar II. 

"Nuclear power supplied electricity for three generations, but its legacy remains dangerous for 30,000 generations," German Environment Minister Steffi Lemke said Saturday.

GERMAN GOVERNMENT DISMISSES CALLS TO DELAY THE SHUTDOWN OF COUNTRY'S LAST 3 NUCLEAR POWER PLANTS

FILE - Water vapor rises from the cooling tower of nuclear power plant of Neckarwestheim II in Neckarwestheim, Germany, Aug. 22, 2022.

FILE - Water vapor rises from the cooling tower of nuclear power plant of Neckarwestheim II in Neckarwestheim, Germany, Aug. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Michael Probst, File)

Environmentalists in the country are celebrating the end of what they believe is a dangerous power source — but critics are furious at what they say is a needless abandonment of valuable, clean energy.

"While many countries in the world are even expanding nuclear power, Germany is doing the opposite," Bavarian Governor Markus Soeder said of the change in energy policy. 

GERMANY WILL KEEP 2 OF THEIR 3 NUCLEAR POWER PLANTS RUNNING AHEAD OF POSSIBLE ENERGY CRISIS

A mock-up dinosaur lies in front of the Brandenburg Gate during a rally marking the nuclear shutdown in Germany in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, April 15, 2023.

A mock-up dinosaur lies in front of the Brandenburg Gate during a rally marking the nuclear shutdown in Germany in Berlin, Germany, Saturday, April 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Markus Schreibe)

He added, "We need every possible form of energy. Otherwise, we risk higher electricity prices and businesses moving away."

The three plants were originally scheduled to shut down on Dec. 31, 2022. 

EUROPEAN GOVERNMENTS, CITIZENS GEAR UP FOR WORSENING ENERGY CRISIS

People attend a rally marking the nuclear shutdown in Germany in Munich, Germany, Saturday, April 15, 2023.

People attend a rally marking the nuclear shutdown in Germany in Munich, Germany, Saturday, April 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Chancellor Olaf ordered a postponement last year amid concerns that Germany might face an energy shortage due to the war in Ukraine.

Lawmakers approved the extension on the condition the plants, which began operation more than 30 years ago, would cease operating by mid-April of this year.

FILE - Water vapor rises from the nuclear power plant Isar II in Essenbach, Germany, March 3, 2022. 

FILE - Water vapor rises from the nuclear power plant Isar II in Essenbach, Germany, March 3, 2022.  (Armin Weigel/dpa via AP, File)

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

