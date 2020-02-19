Shooting rampage in Germany kills at least 8, police say

German authorities said at least eight people were killed and five were injured during two separate shootings in the city of Hanau on Wednesday.

Two hookah lounges were targeted in each shooting, according to The Associated Press. Police were still searching for the suspects at 10 p.m., hours after the incidents occurred.

Police provided a brief statement but gave no information about the victims or the motive behind the crime.

A dark vehicle was reportedly seen leaving the scene of the first shooting before the second shooting was reported at a different site.

Regional public broadcaster Hessischer Rundfunk said one attack took place in a hookah lounge in the center of the city.

Witnesses told police they heard eight or nine gunshots and saw at least one victim lying on the ground.

The suspected shooter, or shooters, then traveled to another part of the city, where shots rang out inside another hookah lounge, according to Rundfunk.

Police from Bavaria were sent in to help local authorities with the manhunt, The AP reported.

