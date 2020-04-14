German police break up 16th birthday party defying coronavirus lockdown with dozens of guests

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Dozens of partygoers in Berlin were busted Monday for breaking Germany’s nationwide coronavirus lockdown while celebrating what ended as a not-so-sweet 16th birthday party, authorities said.

The mother of a 16-year-old girl rented an apartment in the capital’s Mitte neighborhood for the special occasion and invited more than 30 guests, Berlin police said.

"If a girl, together with 31 guests, is celebrating her 16th birthday and her own mother has apparently rented a 2.5 room apartment in Mitte for this purpose, then, unfortunately, we aren't stopping by just to say congratulations," Berlin police tweeted.

All the party guests were being investigated for criminal and administrative offenses for violating the government’s social distancing measures meant to protect people from the virus, police said. The mother and the apartment’s landlord also will be investigated.

Germans have been under lockdown since March 22. Schools and non-essential businesses were closed, and public gatherings of more than two people were banned shortly after.

Police have been enforcing social distancing measures across the country. Last week, police in Frankfurt were attacked with stones and iron bars when dispersing a large group gathered outside in violation of the lockdown. Six suspects were later arrested.

The lockdown is set to expire April 19. German officials have debated a possible loosening of restrictions as data shows the virus rate slowing throughout the country.

Germany has been more successful than many other nations in tackling the pandemic, with far fewer deaths than most large European countries, despite having a bigger population.

Germany reported 130,072 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 3,194 deaths as of Tuesday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.