German union calls for strike Friday by Ryanair pilots

A union is calling on Ryanair pilots based in Germany to walk off the job Friday morning, charging that the airline staged a "publicity stunt" in offering to hold negotiations.

Ryanair said last Friday it was reversing its longstanding refusal to recognize pilots' unions as it worked to avert strikes in several European countries over the busy Christmas season.

Germany's Cockpit union said Ryanair called off an opening round of talks planned Wednesday at short notice on the grounds that it rejected two of the five union officials taking part. Cockpit official Ingolf Schumacher said Thursday that suggested that "the company is not interested in a mutually constructive cooperation."

Cockpit called on pilots to strike from 5.01 a.m. to 8.59 a.m. (0401 to 0759 GMT) Friday at German airports.