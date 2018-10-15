German train station locked down after man takes woman hostage, police say

One of Germany’s largest train stations was evacuated and locked down Monday after a man took a woman hostage inside a pharmacy at the transportation hub, police said.

The hostage situation began around 12:45 p.m. local time at Cologne’s main train station, police said. Authorities initially partially closed the station, but later ordered everyone to evacuate as they made contact with the man. Breslauer Platz square that’s located behind the station was also closed.

"We are in contact with the man," police spokesman Christoph Gilles told broadcaster n-tv. "We need to find out what he wants, what his demands are and whether he carries a weapon."

The man holding the woman hostage was not identified and his motive is unclear.

German railroad operator Deutsche Bahn said all train traffic at the station was shut down.

Cologne police tweeted no one has been shot or killed in the incident. They urged people to stay clear of the train station and not to post photos or videos of the hostage situation on social media.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.