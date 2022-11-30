Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Germany
Published

German police search homes, question suspects in annual crackdown on online hate speech

German police say over 2,000 politically motivated online crimes are recorded each year in the country

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 30 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 30

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

German police searched homes and questioned suspects as part of an annual nationwide crackdown against online hate speech, authorities said Wednesday.

Police carried out 91 operations in 14 German states.

In the central state of Hesse, officers investigated three women and six men, ages 17 to 72, prosecutors said. The allegations against them include incitement to hatred, defamation and libel.

GERMANY MEETS WITH EUROPEAN UNION, EUROPEAN COUNTRIES IN EFFORT TO CURB MIGRATION VIA BALKAN ROUTE

Germany has staged annual police raids against online hate speech since 2016.

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, above, at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, on Nov. 30, 2022. Authorities in Germany say police have searched homes and questioned suspects as part of an annual nationwide crackdown against online hate speech. Faeser claims crimes committed on social media provide "fertile ground for extremist violence."

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, above, at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, on Nov. 30, 2022. Authorities in Germany say police have searched homes and questioned suspects as part of an annual nationwide crackdown against online hate speech. Faeser claims crimes committed on social media provide "fertile ground for extremist violence." (Michael Kappeler/dpa via AP)

The country's top security official, Nancy Faeser, said in a statement that crimes committed on social media, messaging apps and Internet forums provide "fertile ground for extremist violence."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We need to draw clear lines here and get the culprits out of their supposed anonymity," she said.

Federal police say more than 2,000 politically motivated crimes committed online are recorded each year in Germany, but the actual figure is likely to be much higher because many illegal postings aren't reported to authorities or take place in closed groups.