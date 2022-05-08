Expand / Collapse search
Germany
Published

German parliament president arrives in Kyiv

Germany has already agreed to supply Ukraine with additional weaponry

Reuters
Baerbel Bas, president of the German parliament, arrived in Kyiv Sunday to discuss Russia's invasion of Ukraine with the prime minister and to commemorate victims of World War II, a German parliament official said on Twitter.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy earlier gave an emotional address for Victory Day, when Europe remembers the formal surrender of Germany to the Allies in World War II, saying that "evil has returned" to Ukraine, but it wouldn't be able to escape responsibility.

GERMAN OPPOSITION LEADER VISITS KYIV, SCHOLZ REFUSES TO GO

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomes Germany's Bundestag President Baerbel Bas in Kyiv, Ukraine, May 8, 2022, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomes Germany's Bundestag President Baerbel Bas in Kyiv, Ukraine, May 8, 2022, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS )

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is expected to take part in a G7 virtual discussion later on Sunday on the war in Ukraine that will be attended by Zelenskyy.

Ahead of the G7 meeting, Enrico Brissa, Bundestag's chief of protocol, posted on Twitter pictures of Bas arriving by train to meet Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

Germany has agreed to supply Kyiv with heavy weapons, including self-propelled howitzers, in a reversal of a longtime policy not to send heavy weapons to war zones due to the country's Nazi past.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivers a speech on the Russian invasion of the Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz delivers a speech on the Russian invasion of the Ukraine ( AP Photo/Michael Sohn)

GERMANY FLIPS ON SENDING ARMS TO UKRAINE, LAWMAKERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE HEAVY WEAPONRY SHIPMENT

Moscow calls its actions since Feb. 24 a "special military operation" to disarm Ukraine and rid it of what it calls "Nazis" and anti-Russian nationalism fomented by the West.

In Russia, Victory Day on May 9 is one of the country's most important national events — a remembrance of  sacrifices made by the Soviet Union in defeating Nazi Germany.