German, French healthcare workers bare all to protest PPE shortages

Healthcare workers in Germany and France are baring it all to raise awareness about shortages of personal protective equipment as they battle the coronavirus.

A German website called “Blanke Bedenken” shows medics posing in the buff using medical equipment, including stethoscopes and anatomical skeletons, as props to partially obscure themselves.

“We are your [doctors]. To be able to treat you safely, we need protective gear. When we run out of the little we have, we look like this,” the organizers said in an English statement on the website, whose name translates to “Naked Qualms,” according to The Guardian.

“We are all vulnerable. Medical practices need more support from politics,” the group added.

In France, dentists launched a similar project, artfully posing naked with the hashtag #dentisteapoil — or naked dentist — to alert the government about their work conditions in light of the partial lifting of lockdowns.

Dentists were forced to stop working and give up masks and other protective equipment amid the pandemic — and many are worried about a PPE shortage when they go back to their jobs starting May 11.

“Give us the ability to protect ourselves and to treat our patients safely when we go back to work May 11,” one person wrote on Instagram, along with a photo showing two naked women in what appears to be a dentist’s office.

The French health ministry has promised to provide just 150,000 masks for the 42,000 dentists in France.

A spokesman for Germany’s Federal Ministry of Health said about 133 million protective masks had been distributed amid the crisis. The country received a shipment of 10 million face masks from China, and expects to get 15 million more.

