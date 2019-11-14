Expand / Collapse search
Gaza militants fire 5 rockets at Israel hours after cease-fire declared

By Brie Stimson | Fox News
Experts warn escalating Mideast violence could draw Hamas into the fight and make chances of achieving a cease-fire more difficult; Trey Yingst reports.

Five rockets were launched from the Gaza Strip toward Israel just hours after a cease-fire was declared between Israel and Gaza’s militant Islamic Jihad group early Thursday morning, an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson confirmed.

CEASE-FIRE REACHED WITH ISRAEL TO END GAZA FIGHTING, ISLAMIC JIHAD SAYS

An explosion caused by Israeli airstrikes is seen in Gaza City, early Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Adel Hana)

Two of the rockets were intercepted by Israel’s Iron Dome aerial defense system.

The cease-fire was meant to halt a 48-hour surge in cross-border fighting sparked by the assassination of top Islamic Jihad leader Baha Abu al-Ata along with his wife.

The IDF said Wednesday it was “raining rockets” across the country, with Gaza militants firing one projectile every seven minutes since Baha Abu al-Ata was killed by the Israeli military in a targeted airstrike Tuesday morning.

"Baha Abu Al Ata was the senior commander of Islamic Jihad in Gaza, responsible for most attacks emanating from Gaza over the last year," IDF Chief of General Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kohavi said Tuesday. "He was a ticking time-bomb ... there was a window of opportunity that we utilized precisely."

The Islamic Jihad leader was also actively planning new attacks against Israel, an IDF spokesperson said.

At least 34 Palestinians, including three women and eight children have been killed in the two-day barrage.

Fox News' Talia Kaplan and the Associated Press contributed to this report