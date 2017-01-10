Expand / Collapse search
Gambian court delays election decision until next week

BANJUL, Gambia – A Gambian court has postponed a decision on the disputed presidential election until next week.

The delay of the ruling party's case until Monday sets up a collision course with the opposition, which still plans the inauguration of President-elect Adama Barrow on Jan 19.

Thousands of members of longtime President Yahya Jammeh's party descended near the courthouse Tuesday, chanting, singing and dancing.

Jammeh's party wants the results from the Dec. 1 election thrown out because of alleged irregularities.

But the Gambian court says neither Barrow nor the Independent Electoral Commission had been served with the petition. The court also currently does not have enough judges to hear the case.

Barrow maintains he will become Gambia's rightful president next week.