New Zealand

Fugitive dad who hid 3 children in the wilderness for nearly 4 years killed in police shootout

Missing children found safe after fugitive father dies in shootout with New Zealand police

Ronn Blitzer By Ronn Blitzer , Bonny Chu Fox News
Fugitive dad who vanished with 3 children for 4 years caught on video Video

Fugitive dad who vanished with 3 children for 4 years caught on video

Surveillance video shows masked fugitive father Tom Phillips walking with one child in New Zealand, where he lived off the grid with his three children for nearly four years after disappearing in 2021. (New Zealand Police)

A fugitive father who spent nearly four years on the run with his three young children was killed during a police shootout in New Zealand on Monday, bringing an end to one of the country’s most high-profile manhunts

Tom Phillips vanished into the Waikato wilderness with his children shortly before Christmas in 2021 following a dispute with their mother, who held sole custody, according to local officials.

Police said Phillips was fatally shot during an attempted burglary at a supply store, where he was accompanied by one of his children. Phillips died at the scene, and his children – Ember, now believed to be 9, Maverick, 10, and Jayda, 12 – were safely recovered and are now in care, according to officials.

"This is an emotional development. To know the children are safe, and now receiving care after nearly four years, is an absolute relief," Acting Deputy Commissioner Jill Rogers said in a statement. "We are grateful to see an end to what has been three years of torment for the children’s family."

split photo of bike hidden in wilderness, dad, three kids

During the four years Tom Phillips went missing, surveillance footage has captured the fugitive dad attempting to rob a store. (New Zealand Police/Facebook/ Missing Marokopa Children)

Police were alerted around 2:30 a.m. local time Monday to a suspected break-in at a supply store in Piopio, a small town located in the North Island where Phillips was believed to have been hiding out with his children.

When officers spotted two people riding a four-wheeled bike near the scene of the burglary, they suspected Phillips was involved and deployed road spikes on a nearby street to intercept them, according to a police news release.

Phillips opened fire on officers, striking one in the upper body and leaving him seriously injured. Police said they returned fire and killed Phillips. The child with him was unharmed and taken into custody, while the wounded officer was transported to a hospital for treatment.

profile photos of three young children

Ember, now 9, Maverick, 10, and Jayda, 12, went missing nearly four years ago in New Zealand. (New Zealand Police)

Later that afternoon, officers discovered the remaining two children, a boy and a girl, alone at a makeshift camp about one mile from the scene of the shooting. Both were recovered unharmed, officials said.

Authorities had long expressed concerns about the children’s welfare, saying they were being raised in isolation without access to formal schooling or healthcare.  

Despite several reported sightings in the Waikato region over the years, police efforts to locate the family had repeatedly come up empty.

split photo of quadbike hidden in the wilderness and profile of Tom phillips

New Zealand Police discovered a makeshift campsite and quad bikes in the wilderness where fugitive father Tom Phillips last hid his children. (New Zealand Police)

Police said Phillips already faced charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated wounding and unlawful possession of a firearm.

Officials recovered three guns at the scene of the shooting, including the weapon he used to fire on officers, and found several more at his camp.

Surveillance footage also captured him previously attempting to break into another retail store on Aug. 27.

The children’s mother, Cat, described the news of Phillips’ death as bringing a "wave of complex emotions," according to local outlet RNZ.

Cat, the mother of the three missing children, said she was deeply relieved to hear that her children were found.

Cat, the mother of the three missing children, said she was deeply relieved to hear that her children were found. (Facebook/ Missing Marokopa Children/New Zealand Police)

"First and foremost, we are deeply relieved that for our tamariki this ordeal has come to an end," she said, using the Māori word for children. "[The children] have been dearly missed every day for nearly four years, and we are looking forward to welcoming them home with love and care."

"They have endured a long and difficult journey, and we ask for privacy as we help them adjust and reintegrate into a stable and loving environment," she added.

Ronn Blitzer is an editor for Fox News Digital covering politics and breaking news. 

