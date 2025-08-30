Bones discovered during latest manhunt for Travis Decker wanted in daughters' murders

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Authorities have uncovered bones in the latest manhunt for fugitive dad Travis Decker, the prime suspect wanted in the murders of his three young daughters.

The two-day sweep of campgrounds near Leavenworth, Washington – which involved more than 100 FBI Seattle agents alongside local law enforcement – concluded Tuesday and yielded the first major development in a nationwide hunt that has gripped the public since early summer, Fox 13 Seattle reported. Decker, an Army veteran with extensive survival training, has managed to elude capture for three months.

Investigators have been searching for Decker since June 2, when he failed to return his daughters – Paityn, 9, Evelyn, 8, and Olivia, 5 – to their mother after a scheduled visitation. The children’s bodies were later found near Rock Island Campground along Icicle Creek with bags over their heads. Autopsies determined that the children died from suffocation and ruled the manner of death a homicide.

While initial assessments could not confirm whether the bones were human, the items were sent for forensic testing to Central Washington University's anthropology department to determine if they may be linked to the search for Decker, Fox 13 reported.

"Search personnel recovered several items that are being examined to determine if they are related to this investigation," the FBI told the outlet. "Final results will take some time."

If the evidence warrants further investigation, law enforcement will respond accordingly, Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison told the station. At this time, there is no conclusive information about whether Decker is alive or deceased.

The sheriff addressed the discovery of potential remains, noting that factors such as wildlife activity and environmental exposure make it rare to recover a complete skeleton, Fox 13 said.

"We recognize that the potential is it's not going to be a full skeleton," Morrison said. "If we were to find one, there's going to be bits and pieces, because wildlife does spread remains around."

So far, authorities have searched 247 acres in three major sweeps, Fox 13 reported.

Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison told the station that additional campground and trail closures are likely as investigators continue to expand their search efforts.

Another large-scale search, coordinated with federal partners, is planned for September, the outlet added, citing the sheriff.

FBI Seattle and Chelan County Sheriff’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.