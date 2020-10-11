French mob attacks police station with fireworks, metal bars

A mob armed with metal bars and fireworks attacked a police station in the Paris suburbs Saturday night, officials said.

The group of about 40 people attempted to storm the Champigny-sur-Marne station, about nine miles southeast of central Paris, according to Reuters.

Police posted a video showing fireworks going off in the direction of the station. The assailants failed to gain entry but managed to heavily damage the station and nearby cars, officials said.

No one has yet been arrested for the attack.

“Violent attack last night on the police station of Champigny with mortar shots and various projectiles. No police officer was injured,” the Paris police headquarters tweeted Sunday.

The motive for the attack is not clear, but it is the third such attack in the last two years.

Champigny Mayor Laurent Jeanne said the attack may have been triggered after a scooter accident that local residents blamed on the police.

“It was an organized attack of about 40 people who wanted to do battle. For a few days it has been tense with people who have a certain willingness to do battle with the police,” he told BFM TV.

Criminal activity has spiked across France since the end of the nation’s COVID-19 lockdown.

Over the weekend, a rash of swastikas were spray-painted around Paris. Police tweeted a photo showing a stretch of columns, each painted with the hate symbol.

“Ugly nazi tags in full in Paris. Thank you to the police for the responsiveness: the alleged perpetrator has been arrested,” one person tweeted.