Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

France

France kicks up drug raids and arrests as European elections approach

Critics say the government's drug crackdown is an effort to boost popularity as the far right gains traction ahead of elections for the European Parliament

Associated Press
Published
close
Mexican president denies cartels are producing most fentanyl, blames U.S. drug use on family breakdown Video

Mexican president denies cartels are producing most fentanyl, blames U.S. drug use on family breakdown

Mexican President Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador denied claims that the majority of fentanyl is produced in Mexico and defended his country's family traditions and low drug use.

The French interior minister announced multiple nationwide anti-drug crackdowns Monday, reflecting the government's commitment to show it's serious about tackling the drug trade and crime in cities ahead of European elections.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said that police units conducted raids and made several arrests in the northern city of Lille as well as Villeneuve-d’Ascq and Roubaix. He said that authorities are "going to multiply the operations that we have prepared for months to hit very hard."

FRANCE RAISES TERROR ALERT TO HIGHEST LEVEL IN WAKE OF MOSCOW CONCERT HALL ATTACK

The operations were set to continue with checks and searches of residential buildings, Darmanin wrote on X, formerly Twitter. The first raid of the operation took place last week in Marseille.

French President Emmanuel Macron

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks to media at the end of an EU Summit in the EU Council headquarters on March 22, 2024, in Brussels, Belgium. Macron recently visited the southern port city Marseille, which is often linked to drug trafficking, and promised that raids and arrests would continue for drug traffickers. (Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)

It is part of a broader crackdown on drug trafficking and related criminal activities across the country that some critics have linked to the centrist government's efforts to boost its chances and stave off the threat of the far right ahead of elections for the European Parliament June 6-9.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

During a recent trip to the southern port city Marseille that is often linked to drug trafficking, President Emmanuel Macron had promised that about 10 similar operations would take place in France in the coming weeks.

Following Macron’s visit to Marseille, local newspaper La Provence critiqued the lasting impact of the crackdown with a provocative front page on Thursday, suggesting the persistence of drug problems despite the heightened police presence. The publication led to the suspension of news editor Aurelien Viers for not aligning with the newspaper’s "values and editorial line," as stated by managing editor Gabriel d’Harcourt. Viers was subsequently reinstated.