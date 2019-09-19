Expand / Collapse search
France
Belgian F-16 fighter jet crashes in France; pilot trapped hanging from power line

A Belgian F-16 fighter jet crashed in France and, after ejecting, one of its two pilots hit a high-voltage power line and was left hanging in the air.

The plane was traveling from Belgium to a naval airbase in France on Thursday morning when it plunged between the towns of Pluvigner and Landaul, in Britanny, officials said.

Both pilots ejected from the fighter jet before it crashed, but one of them became stuck in the electricity line after his parachute became caught.

No injuries have been reported among those living in the area of the crash, but a house was damaged by the jet, according to local newspaper Le Telegramme. Roughly 100 police officers are investigating the incident at the scene.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

