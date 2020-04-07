France reports highest coronavirus death tally in 24 hours; health minister warns pandemic has not peaked

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

France on Monday saw its deadliest 24 hours since the coronavirus outbreak began, reporting 833 more deaths as the country’s health minister warned the pandemic has not yet reached its peak.

The record toll brought the number of COVID-19 deaths in France to 8,911, with the number of confirmed cases rising to 98,984. The jump in numbers comes after data from the past several days showed possible signs of improvement.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

France’s health minister cautioned against predictions that rates of fatalities and infections might start to slow.

“We have not reached the end of the ascent of this epidemic,” Health Minister Olivier Veran told reporters.

The daily numbers have only recently started to include nursing home deaths in their COVID-19-related death counts. France previously only reported deaths in hospitals.

Veran said 605 of the new deaths were recorded in hospitals. Since the outbreak began, a total of 2,417 people died in nursing homes.

FRENCH MAN RESCUED TRYING TO CROSS THE PYRENEES TO BUY CHEAP CIGARETTES DURING CORONAVIRUS LOCKDOWN

Some 65 million French citizens have been under lockdown since March 17. Officials have said the quarantine measures would last for as long as is necessary.

"It is not over. Far from that,” Veran said. “The path is long. The figures that I have announced show this. Stay at home and continue this confinement effort.”

Despite the rising number of fatalities and infections, Veran said the lockdown effort has had a positive impact on France.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

The latest data presenting the disease’s reproduction rate shows that the average number of people sickened by a single infected person in France was dropping to around 1.0, he said. A number of less than 1.0 means the average victim infects fewer than one person.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.