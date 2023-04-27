Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Europe
Published

Former Wagner Group member sentenced for disorderly conduct, carrying air gun in public in Norway

Wagner Group is a private Russian military group known for its brutal tactics

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 27 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A court in Norway sentenced a former contractor of the Wagner Group, a private Russian military company known for brutal tactics, to 14 days in jail for disorderly conduct and for carrying an air gun in a public place.

The Oslo court acquitted Andrey Medvedev, who is seeking asylum in Norway, of committing violence against police officers during his arrest, according to his lawyer, Brynjulf Risnes. Officers detained Medvedev outside a pub in the Norwegian capital following a February bar brawl.

He admitted resisting arrest and spitting when he was put in handcuffs but denied kicking the officers, the lawyer said after his client appeared in court Tuesday.

EX-WAGNER GROUP MEMBER SEEKS ASYLUM IN NORWAY AFTER BAR BRAWL ARREST

"It is very good that he was acquitted for what was the most serious," Risnes told the Norwegian newspaper Dagbladet following Thursday's verdict.

Former member of the Russian private military contractor

Andrey Medvedev, right, a former member of the Russian private military contractor Wagner Group, listens to his lawyer during a court hearing in Oslo, Norway, on April 25, 2023. Medvedev on April 27, 2023, was sentenced to 14 days in jail for disorderly conduct and for carrying an air gun in a public place.  (Gorm Kallestad/NTB Scanpix via AP, File)

Medvedev also pleaded guilty to carrying an air gun when he went to a pub in downtown Oslo in March. He fled to Norway earlier this year, crossing illegally over the country's 123-mile border with Russia, and has said he would fear for his life if were sent back.

NORWAY'S PRIME MINISTER JONAS GAHR STØRE SAYS THE OIL RICH NATION WILL BECOME ONE OF UKRAINE'S TOP DONORS

Medvedev said he agreed to join the Wagner Group from July to November 2022 but left after his contract was extended without his consent. He said he was willing to testify about any possible war crimes he witnessed, though denied participating in any himself.

Earlier, he reportedly told Russian dissident group Gulagu.net that he was ready to tell everything he knew about the Wagner Group and its owner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, a millionaire with ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Soldiers working for the shady private contractor are fighting on the front lines in Ukraine and also have fought in Mali.