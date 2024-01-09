Expand / Collapse search
Pakistan

Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan indicted on graft charges alongside wife

Khan accused of retaining state gifts he received while still in office

Associated Press
Published
A Pakistani court on Tuesday indicted imprisoned former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife on graft charges of retaining state gifts from when Khan was in power, including jewelry from Saudi Arabia's government, authorities said.

The latest indictment was another blow to Khan and his political party ahead of parliamentary elections on Feb. 8.

PAKISTAN'S SUPREME COURT LIFTS LIFETIME BAN ON CONVICTED POLITICIANS, CLEARING PATH FOR NAWAZ SHARIF

Officials said Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, pleaded not guilty when the charges were read out at a court at the prison in the garrison city of Rawalpindi.

Imran Khan trial

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan (C) leaves after appearing in the Supreme Court in Islamabad on July 26, 2023. (Aamir Qureshi/AFP via Getty Images)

Khan's legal team confirmed the indictment of Khan and his wife in the case filed by the National Accountability Bureau.

Khan was ousted from power in a no-confidence vote in Parliament in April 2022.

The 71-year-old former cricketer, Pakistan’s most popular opposition figure, is serving time on a corruption conviction and has multiple other legal cases hanging over him.