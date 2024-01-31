Expand / Collapse search
Europe

Former Kosovo infrastructure minister gets 44 months for overspending on road project

Pal Lekaj poured $57M into construction of Arben Xhaferi highway

Associated Press
Published
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 31

A Kosovar court on Wednesday sentenced a former infrastructure minister to more than 3 1/2 years in prison for abusing his position by overspending public funds on a road project. Three of his top aides were also ordered to serve time.

The Priština district court sentenced former minister Pal Lekaj, 61, to three years and eight months after convicting him of abuse of power. He spent 53 million Euros ($57 million) to build the Arben Xhaferi highway in 2017 — an amount the court decided was too high. Lekaj was also prohibited from holding any public post for 3 1/2 years.

The three aides were sentenced to terms ranging from one year and eight months to three years and three months.

Kosovar flag

The Kosovar flag is photographed in the city center of Priština, Kosovo, June 29, 2020. (Photo by Ferdi Limani/Getty Images)

Lekaj said he would appeal. His lawyer Musa Damati called the verdict "scandalous," saying the contract extension at the heart of the allegations against his client was not an individual but a collective decision.

Lekaj was infrastructure minister from 2017-2020 and has been an opposition lawmaker from the Alliance for the Future of Kosovo party since then.

Kosovo’s government has made fighting corruption a priority but it still remains a shortcoming in the country, 25 years after the 1998-1999 war when NATO member countries pushed back Serbian forces in a 78-day bombing campaign. Serbia still does not recognize Kosovo’s 2008 independence.

Kosovo was ranked 83 in the Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index for 2023, the same as the previous year.