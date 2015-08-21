Former Israeli defense minister says 3 plans to hit Iran were scrapped in recent years

Israel's former defense minister, Ehud Barak, says three separate plans on Israel striking Iranian nuclear facilities were blocked in recent years, first by Israel's military chief and later by two ministers.

Israel's Channel 2 TV aired a recording of Barak's remarks on Friday. The TV says the former minister tried to prevent the broadcast but that Israel's military censor allowed it.

In the audio, Barak is heard saying military chief Gabi Ashkenazi didn't approve a 2010 plan, ministers Moshe Yaalon and Yuval Steinitz backed out of another plan while in 2012, the timing was bad because of a U.S.-Israel military exercise

The report comes amid Israel's lobbying against the nuclear deal between Iran and world powers that would see Tehran's nuclear program rolled back in return for sanctions' relief.