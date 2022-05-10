Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Israel
Published

Flight grounded in Israel after passengers receive photos of crashed planes before takeoff

Incident happened at Ben Gurion Airport outside of Tel Aviv

Greg Norman
By Greg Norman | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A flight preparing for takeoff reportedly was grounded in Israel Tuesday after passengers on board received images of plane crashes on their phones. 

The incident happened at Ben Gurion Airport outside of Tel Aviv, the Times of Israel reports, citing the Israel Aviation Authority.  

"We got on the flight and the plane started moving. Most people received a request for a photo confirmation in AirDrop, some approved and some did not," a passenger on board the plane – which according to reports was operated by AnadoluJet and was destined for Turkey – told the Kan 11 news channel

The aircraft was grounded at Ben Gurion Airport, shown here in December 2021.

The aircraft was grounded at Ben Gurion Airport, shown here in December 2021. (Gil Cohen-Magen/AFP via Getty Images)

EXPECT A NUCLEAR DOMINO EFFECT IN MIDDLE EAST IF IRAN OBTAINS WEAPON CAPABILITIES, EXPERTS SAY 

"The plane stopped and the flight attendants asked who got the picture. After a few minutes we were told to get off," that passenger continued. "Full of cops, we realized there was an incident. The airport manager told us there was a security incident, they took all our luggage out of the plane for a second check." 

One of the images the passengers reportedly received Tuesday was of Asiana Airlines Flight 214, seen here sitting on the runway at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, Calif., after crashing in 2013.

One of the images the passengers reportedly received Tuesday was of Asiana Airlines Flight 214, seen here sitting on the runway at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, Calif., after crashing in 2013.

One of the images that passengers had received, according to photos released by the Israel Aviation Authority, was the wreckage of Asiana Airlines Flight 214, which crashed while trying to land in San Francisco in July 2013. 

Another image was of Turkish Airlines Flight 1951, which crashed in Amsterdam in 2009, killing 9 passengers. 

The wreckage of Turkish Airlines Flight 1951, which crashed on Feb. 25, 2009, while landing at the Schiphol airport in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

The wreckage of Turkish Airlines Flight 1951, which crashed on Feb. 25, 2009, while landing at the Schiphol airport in Amsterdam, Netherlands.

An airport spokesperson said the source of the images sent Tuesday is believed to have been someone inside the plane, Kan 11 reports. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

It was not immediately clear how many people were onboard the aircraft. 

Airport officials said the flight will be allowed to leave once it is determined there is no threat to passengers, the Times of Israel reports. 