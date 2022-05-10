Flight grounded in Israel after passengers receive photos of crashed planes before takeoff

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A flight preparing for takeoff reportedly was grounded in Israel Tuesday after passengers on board received images of plane crashes on their phones.

The incident happened at Ben Gurion Airport outside of Tel Aviv, the Times of Israel reports, citing the Israel Aviation Authority.

"We got on the flight and the plane started moving. Most people received a request for a photo confirmation in AirDrop, some approved and some did not," a passenger on board the plane – which according to reports was operated by AnadoluJet and was destined for Turkey – told the Kan 11 news channel.

"The plane stopped and the flight attendants asked who got the picture. After a few minutes we were told to get off," that passenger continued. "Full of cops, we realized there was an incident. The airport manager told us there was a security incident, they took all our luggage out of the plane for a second check."

One of the images that passengers had received, according to photos released by the Israel Aviation Authority, was the wreckage of Asiana Airlines Flight 214, which crashed while trying to land in San Francisco in July 2013.

Another image was of Turkish Airlines Flight 1951, which crashed in Amsterdam in 2009, killing 9 passengers.

An airport spokesperson said the source of the images sent Tuesday is believed to have been someone inside the plane, Kan 11 reports.

It was not immediately clear how many people were onboard the aircraft.

Airport officials said the flight will be allowed to leave once it is determined there is no threat to passengers, the Times of Israel reports.