Fitness influencer dies in suspicious fall from Rio de Janeiro apartment building

A Brazilian bodybuilder who had more than 200,000 followers on Instagram died this week after falling from her high-rise apartment in Rio de Janeiro, according to reports.

Diana Areas, 39, was found dead outside the Unique Towers condominium building on Thursday, according to The New York Post and People magazine, citing local news outlets.

Before her fall, Areas had been admitted to a hospital after authorities were called to her home and found her with cuts on her body.

The 39-year-old reportedly left the hospital without being discharged.

Authorities haven’t given any more details on the circumstances surrounding her death.

Her followers took to her Instagram following the news to express their grief.

My Godddd !!! Speechless !!!" one person wrote in an English translation. "What a difficult time !!! Unbelievable !!!"

Another wrote: "Today our profession loses a great nutritionist. A woman who left a mark on the lives of many through the care, knowledge and affection with which she did her work. May God comfort the family and all who lived with her. Your dedication will continue to inspire those who pursue the same purpose."

A third said: "Lord.... such sad news … so beautiful, young woman, may God receive her with open arms."

In late September, Areas shared several photos from a recent trip with a significant other, writing, "We live and go through a lot together, as a couple. And you know what's better? We choose each other every day! Our love doesn't need a showcase, but these special photos couldn't just stay in the gallery."

Just a week ago, Areas was advertising something called the REV 90 and Summer Challenge.

"Don't miss out on the chance to transform your body and your health — limited spots available!" she posted at the time.