First emperor penguin known to reach Australia found alive on tourist beach

Penguin found in the town of Denmark weighed about half of what typical adult males weigh

Associated Press
Published
An emperor penguin found malnourished far from its Antarctic home on the Australian south coast is being cared for by a wildlife expert, a government department said Monday.

The adult male was found on Nov. 1 on a popular tourist beach in the town of Denmark in temperate southwest Australia — about 2,200 miles north of the icy waters off the Antarctic coast, according to a statement from the Western Australia state’s Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions.

The largest penguin species has never been reported in Australia before, University of Western Australia research fellow Belinda Cannell said, though some had reached New Zealand, nearly all of which is further south than Western Australia.

Cannell said she had no idea why the penguin traveled to Denmark.

Emperor penguin

In this photo provided by the Department of Biodiversity, Conservation and Attractions, a male emperor penguin dubbed Gus, stands on a beach near Denmark, Australia, on Nov. 1, 2024, thousands of kilometers from its normal habitat on Antarctica. (DBCA via AP)

Cannell is advising seabird rehabilitator Carol Biddulph who is caring for the penguin, spraying him with a chilled water mist to help him cope with his alien climate. The penguin is 39 inches tall and initially weighed 51 pounds.

A healthy male can weigh more than 100 pounds.

The department said its efforts were focused on rehabilitating the penguin. Asked if the penguin could potentially be returned to Antarctica, the department replied that "options are still being worked through."