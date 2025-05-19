First American pope welcomes Vance and Rubio for private Vatican audience

Pope Leo XIV on Monday held a private meeting with U.S. Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha, according to the Holy See Press Office.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and his wife, Jeanette, were also at the private meeting, according to Vatican News.

Vance, Rubio and their wives had attended the pope's inaugural mass on Sunday.

After the private audience with the first American pope on Monday, Vance met with Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations, the Holy See Press Office said.

Vance and Gallagher had "cordial" talks in the Secretariat of State, where they reiterated good bilateral relations between the U.S. government and the Holy See.

The two also discussed the collaboration between the Church and the U.S. government as well as "some matters of special relevance to ecclesial life and religious freedom."

"Finally, there was an exchange of views on some current international issues, calling for respect for humanitarian law and international law in areas of conflict and for a negotiated solution between the parties involved," the Holy See Press Office said.