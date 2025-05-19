Expand / Collapse search
Pope Leo XIV

First American pope welcomes Vance and Rubio for private Vatican audience

Discussion included humanitarian law in conflict zones and collaboration between Church and U.S. government

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published
Inaugural Mass held for Pope Leo XIV in St Peter's Square Video

Inaugural Mass held for Pope Leo XIV in St Peter's Square

Pope Leo XIV held his inaugural Mass in the Vatican's St Peter's Square on Sunday. (Video: REUTERS / VATICAN MEDIA / US NETWORK POOL.)

Pope Leo XIV on Monday held a private meeting with U.S. Vice President JD Vance and his wife, Usha, according to the Holy See Press Office.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and his wife, Jeanette, were also at the private meeting, according to Vatican News.

Vance, Rubio and their wives had attended the pope's inaugural mass on Sunday.

Pope Leo XIV shakes hands with JD Vance

Pope Leo XIV talks to U.S. Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha after a Holy mass for the beginning of his pontificate, in St Peter's basilica in The Vatican on May 18, 2025. (Getty Images)

After the private audience with the first American pope on Monday, Vance met with Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations, the Holy See Press Office said.

Vance and Gallagher had "cordial" talks in the Secretariat of State, where they reiterated good bilateral relations between the U.S. government and the Holy See.

Vance and Rubio

U.S. Vice President JD Vance and his wife Usha, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and his wife Jeanette arrive to attend a Holy Mass for the beginning of the pontificate of Pope Leo XIV, in St Peter's Square on May 18, 2025. (Getty Images)

The two also discussed the collaboration between the Church and the U.S. government as well as "some matters of special relevance to ecclesial life and religious freedom."

"Finally, there was an exchange of views on some current international issues, calling for respect for humanitarian law and international law in areas of conflict and for a negotiated solution between the parties involved," the Holy See Press Office said.