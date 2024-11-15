Expand / Collapse search
Spain

Fire kills at least 10 people in Spanish retirement home

Officials said one person was in serious condition and another was in critical condition

Reuters
Published
At least 10 people were killed after a fire broke out in a retirement home in the northern Spanish town of Villafranca de Ebro early Friday, authorities said.

The blaze started in one of the rooms, Fernando Beltran, the national government's top official in Aragon region, told reporters.

SPAIN SEARCHES FOR BODIES AFTER UNPRECEDENTED FLOODING CLAIMS AT LEAST 158 LIVES

All the victims were elderly people living in the Jardines de Villafranca residence, a care home for people with mental health issues, Aragon regional president Jorge Azcon told reporters.

One person was in a critical condition and another was in a serious condition, Azcon said.

Fire in Spanish retirement home kills several people, in Villafranca de Ebro

Members of the criminalistics unit of the Spanish civil guard work at the nursing home that caught fire early on Friday, killing several people, according to the regional government of Aragon, in Villafranca de Ebro, Spain, Friday.  (Reuters/Pablo Ibanez)

The fire started at around 5 a.m. local time, and it took about two hours for firefighters to extinguish it, a spokesperson for the regional government said.

Firefighter chief Eduardo Sanchez told reporters the fire was contained to the room where it started and that the fatalities were caused by smoke inhalation.

"The doors were closed, they prevented the fire from spreading. The tragedy could have been worse," Azcon said after visiting the building.

Several residents were treated, mainly for smoke inhalation, mayor Volga Ramirez said.

Authorities have opened an investigation into the cause of the fire.

Azcon said the priority now was to transfer the residents who were not injured in the blaze to another care home in nearby Huesca.