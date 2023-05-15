Expand / Collapse search
Finnish military training jet crashes, forcing pilots to eject

Finland's air force announced on Twitter that the pilots are undergoing health checks

Associated Press
A military training jet crashed in central Finland and Monday, the Finnish Air Force said, adding the pilots ejected.

The British made single-engine Hawk aircraft crashed south of Keuruu, which sits some 180 miles north of Helsinki.

The air force said on Twitter that the pilots were undergoing health checks. Police said they and rescue services were at the scene.

Europe Fox News graphic

Finnish military pilots were forced to eject after crashing a training jet in central Finland. (Fox News)

It is unclear what caused the plane to crash.