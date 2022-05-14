Finland's president tells Putin his country will apply to join NATO

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Finland's President Sauli Niinisto told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call on Saturday that the country plans to apply for NATO membership in the next few days.

In a release, Niinisto’s office said that he had stressed how Russian demands late last year aiming at preventing countries from joining NATO had "altered the security environment of Finland."

"The conversation was direct and straight-forward and it was conducted without aggravations," Niinisto said in a statement. "Avoiding tensions was considered important."

Niinisto noted that he repeated "deep concern" over Russia's attack on Ukraine and "stressed the imperative of peace."

"He also conveyed the messages on securing the evacuation of civilians delivered earlier in the same week by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy," the office said.

The phone call was initiated by Finland.