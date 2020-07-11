'Few dozen' US Marines get coronavirus on Japan's Okinawa, official says

Marines at two American military bases in Japan have been infected with COVID-19, according to U.S. officials.

The Marine Expeditionary Force (MEF) based in Okinawa posted a message to Twitter Saturday regarding the outbreak, detailing the measures being taken to limit the spread of the disease.

"In light of recent clusters of positive COVID-19 cases on Okinawa, Marine Forces Japan has implemented additional HPCON measures to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus," the tweet read. "These measures have been put into place to protect our forces, our families, and our local communities."

Okinawa Gov. Denny Tamaki said he could say only that a “few dozen” cases had been found recently because the U.S. military requested the figure not be released to the public, The Associated Press reported.

The restrictions included the suspension of off-base liberty, going to any off-base establishment without prior approval, visiting any off-base restaurant or taking public transit. It also discouraged physical fitness off the base and the use of any external daycare or childcare service.

The Marine Corps Installations Pacific also issued a message on Facebook about the increased cases and said the new measures will be revisited and reviewed every three days.

The Corps did not list the exact number of cases, however, or if any of the Marines were symptomatic.

Okinawa reportedly has about 150 total cases of the coronavirus.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.