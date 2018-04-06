FEMA: Puerto Rico running out of time as storm season nears

The administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency says it will take up to an estimated $50 billion to help rebuild Puerto Rico.

Brock Long said Friday that his agency aims to make the island's roads, homes, bridges and electrical grid as strong as possible but noted officials are running out of time because the next hurricane season starts June 1.

Long said his agency also is coordinating a June 14 planning and training exercise with Puerto Rico's government in which life-saving supplies will be delivered to the island's 78 municipalities to ensure better response times for any upcoming storms.

More than 50,000 power customers remain in the dark after the Category 4 storm hit on Sept. 20.