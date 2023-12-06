Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Caribbean

Feds detain 48 Haitian migrants on uninhabited island off Puerto Rican coast

41 men, 7 women reportedly arrived on Mona Island

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

U.S. federal authorities said Wednesday that they detained 48 Haitian migrants who were abandoned by smugglers on an uninhabited island between Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

EX-DEA INFORMANT PLEADS GUILTY IN HAITIAN PRESIDENT'S 2021 ASSASSINATION

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said park rangers on Mona Island alerted authorities to the arrival of 41 men and seven women.

Mona Island

The sun sets, shining the remaining daylight to the cliffs on October 24, 2006, in Mona Island, Puerto Rico. (David S. Holloway/Getty Images)

Haitian migrants are increasingly being dropped off on the rugged island surrounded by treacherous waters as they flee poverty and gang violence consuming their country.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In June 2022, at least five Haitian migrants died and 68 others were rescued after authorities said smugglers dropped the group off in waters near Mona Island.