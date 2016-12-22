Father And Son Die While Cave Diving On Christmas Day, Found In Underwater Cave

A father and son who went diving on Christmas Day with new equipment the boy got for a present have been found dead in an underwater cave at a north Florida wildlife refuge.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said Thursday that Holly King called authorities after her fiancé, Darrin Spivey, and his 15-year-old son Dillon Sanchez didn't return home after a planned dive in the 300-foot deep Eagle Nest Sink cave about an hour and a half north of Tampa.

A sign near the entrance to the cave reads: "Cave diving in this area is extremely dangerous — even life threatening!! Do not dive unless you are a certified cave diver!!"

According to the sheriff's office, the 35-year-old Spivey was a certified diver; however, he was not a certified cave diver. They say Sanchez was not a certified diver.

