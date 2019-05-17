Explosions heard in Syrian capital apparent Israeli strikes

Syrian state media is reporting that several explosions were heard in the capital Damascus as the country's air defenses opened fire on "objects" coming from the direction of Israel.

State news agency SANA gave no further details, but the explosions appeared in TV images to be from airstrikes by Israeli warplanes.

The news agency said Syrian air defenses shot down several "objects."

Last month, SANA said an Israeli airstrike on a military position in central Syria wounded six soldiers and destroyed several buildings.

SANA said later the "hostile objects" were coming from the edge of the southern region of Quneitra on the edge of the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

Israel does not usually comment on reports concerning its airstrikes in neighboring Syria, though it has recently acknowledged striking Iranian targets there.