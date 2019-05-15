Ex-President Michel Temer freed from detention

Former Brazilian President Michel Temer has been released from jail a week after his arrest in a corruption probe.

A judge in Rio de Janeiro signed off his release Wednesday from the police station where he has been detained since May 9.

Four judges voted unanimously Tuesday to temporarily release the 78-year-old politician, arguing that the circumstances did not justify preventive detention. The superior court justices will deliver a final verdict at a later date.

Temer is being investigated for allegedly receiving bribes from a construction company in exchange for a government contract to build a nuclear power plant in the state of Rio de Janeiro. He denies any wrongdoing.

This is the second time since leaving the presidential office on Jan. 1 that Temer has been arrested and released.