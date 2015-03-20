Ex-governor of Sicily convicted of Mafia ties, gets jail term; another ex-gov already in jail

A former governor of Sicily has been convicted of links to the Mafia and sentenced to six years, eight months in prison.

Raffaele Lombardo, proclaiming his innocence, said he would appeal Wednesday's verdict and sentence by the Italian court in Catania. In 2012, he resigned his post as governor of the island following the indictment.

Lombardo was elected after predecessor Salvatore Cuffaro resigned due to judicial issues. Cuffaro is now serving a seven-year prison term after being convicted of helping a Mafia boss.

Lombardo was indicted after an investigation in Sicily into alleged ties between mobsters, politicians and businessmen.