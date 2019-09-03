Former British Royal Marine ripped by French mayor after leaving rowing machine on Mont Blanc

A former British Royal Marine is making waves after hauling a rowing machine close to the summit of Western Europe’s tallest mountain — and then abandoning it.

Matthew Disney told the BBC he had intended to carry the exercise device to the top of Mont Blanc on Friday in a bid to raise money for veterans causes, but left it at a shelter at the 15,780-foot peak after weather conditions deteriorated.

The mayor of the nearby village of Saint-Gervais Les Bains is now ripping him for doing so.

"If the British want to leave Europe, first they have to settle their debts," Jean-Marc Peillex wrote in an open letter posted on Facebook, according to the BBC. He reportedly added that the bill to remove the heavy machine from the mountain by helicopter – estimated to be nearly $2,000 – will be sent to the British Embassy in Paris.

The incident comes after two Swiss climbers were fined in June for landing a small plane near Mont Blanc’s summit and then walking to the top.

“This situation has gone on long enough,” The Guardian quoted Peillex as saying in his letter, before asking French President Emmanuel Macron to “write and pass laws without delay that from 2020 on would severely punish all these wackos who break the law, and restore peace to Mont Blanc.”

But Disney, who planned on rowing the height of Mont Blanc with the machine after reaching its summit, believes Peillex is making a mountain out of a molehill.

"I've been to 13 countries' highest mountains with the rowing machine. I have appreciation for nature and mountains as a whole. I'm not there to make a mockery of the mountain,” he told the BBC. “I do feel like the mayor has blown this out of proportion. My intentions were to raise awareness of causes for veterans."