EU: Violence in Macedonia amid political crisis unacceptable

    A man rests by a police car during clashes between protesters and the police in front of the parliament building in Skopje, Macedonia, Thursday, April 27, 2017. Chaos swept into Macedonia's parliament Thursday as demonstrators stormed the building and attacked lawmakers to protest the election of a new speaker despite a months-old deadlock in efforts to form a new government. (AP Photo/Dragan Perkovski) (The Associated Press)

    People react as a stun grenade explodes by a parliament entrance, guarded by police, during clashes with protesters in Skopje, Macedonia, Thursday, April 27, 2017. Chaos swept into Macedonia's parliament Thursday as demonstrators stormed the building and attacked lawmakers to protest the election of a new speaker despite a months-old deadlock in efforts to form a new government. (AP Photo/Dragan Perkovski) (The Associated Press)

    Protestors clash with police to enter into the parliament building in Skopje, Macedonia, Thursday, April 27, 2017. Chaos swept into Macedonia's parliament Thursday as demonstrators stormed the building and attacked lawmakers to protest the election of a new speaker despite a months-old deadlock in efforts to form a new government. (AP Photo/Dragan Perkovski) (The Associated Press)

VALLETTA, Malta – The European Union has condemned the violence that swept Macedonia's parliament and said that the cornerstones of democracy should be respected.

EU foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini said Friday that "violence is unacceptable, even more so when it happens in the house of democracy."

On Thursday, demonstrators stormed the legislature and attacked lawmakers to protest the election of a new speaker despite a months-old deadlock in efforts to form a new government.

Clashes over several hours injured 77 people, including 22 police officers and several lawmakers, authorities said.

Mogherini, attending a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Malta, called the incident a "serious crisis that can be dangerous."