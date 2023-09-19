Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Europe

EU regulator backs AstraZeneca and Daiichi's lung cancer drug

Formal approval of these recommendations is subject to the European Commission's decision

Reuters
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

AstraZeneca said on Friday its and Daiichi Sankyo's cancer drug Enhertu was recommended by the European Medicines Agency's human medicines committee as a monotherapy to treat patients with a type of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The recommendation is based on the mid-stage data where Enhertu showed a confirmed objective response rate of 49% and a median duration of response of 16.8 months in patients previously treated for lung cancer.

EU INITIATES ASSESSMENT OF HUMAN AND LABOR RIGHTS IN BURMA

AstraZeneca's cancer medicine Enhertu

AstraZeneca's cancer medicine Enhertu, a drug developed jointly with Japan's Daiichi Sankyo, is pictured in an undated handout image obtained by Reuters on June 27, 2022.  (AstraZeneca/Handout via REUTERS/File photo)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The drug is already approved in the European Union as a treatment for patients with an advanced form of breast cancer.

Recommendations made by the human medicines committee will have to be formally approved by the European Commission.