EU puts Iran's Aseman Airlines on its air safety blacklist

The European Union has added Iran's Aseman Airlines to its blacklist of companies banned from European skies due to safety concerns.

The Tehran-based Aseman flies domestic and international routes, but none directly to EU member countries.

Thursday's move is a blow to Iran as it looks to rebuild its aviation industry following the lifting of sanctions imposed over its nuclear ambitions.

The EU's Executive Commission also said it had removed all airlines certified in Kazakhstan from the blacklist, given recent improvements in aviation security in the country.

The move means that a total of 193 airlines are still banned in Europe.

Not all banned airlines fly to Europe, but blacklisting has been a strong incentive for companies to improve their standards and for countries to boost aviation safety.