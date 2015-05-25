EU calls for anti-terror alliance with Arab countries after killings, arrests in Europe

next Image 1 of 3

The European Union is calling for an anti-terror alliance with Arab countries to boost cooperation and information-sharing in the wake of deadly attacks and arrests across Europe.

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said Monday "we need to strengthen our way of cooperating together."

She spoke to reporters ahead of talks with EU foreign ministers in Brussels, to be attended by Arab League Secretary General Nabil Al-Araby.

The foreign ministers' meeting will prepare in part for a summit of EU leaders in February focused on terrorism.