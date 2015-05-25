Expand / Collapse search
March 26, 2015

EU calls for anti-terror alliance with Arab countries after killings, arrests in Europe

Associated Press
    Belgian soldiers patrol in front of EU headquarters in Brussels on Monday, Jan. 19, 2015. Security has been stepped up after thirteen people were detained in Belgium in an anti-terror sweep following a firefight in Verviers, in which two suspected terrorists were killed.

    A Belgian soldier patrols in front of EU headquarters in Brussels on Monday, Jan. 19, 2015. Security has been stepped up after thirteen people were detained in Belgium in an anti-terror sweep following a firefight in Verviers, in which two suspected terrorists were killed. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) (The Associated Press)

    Belgian soldiers patrol in front of EU headquarters in Brussels on Monday, Jan. 19, 2015. Security has been stepped up after thirteen people were detained in Belgium in an anti-terror sweep following a firefight in Verviers, in which two suspected terrorists were killed. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo) (The Associated Press)

BRUSSELS – The European Union is calling for an anti-terror alliance with Arab countries to boost cooperation and information-sharing in the wake of deadly attacks and arrests across Europe.

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said Monday "we need to strengthen our way of cooperating together."

She spoke to reporters ahead of talks with EU foreign ministers in Brussels, to be attended by Arab League Secretary General Nabil Al-Araby.

The foreign ministers' meeting will prepare in part for a summit of EU leaders in February focused on terrorism.