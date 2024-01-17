Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Europe

Ethnic tensions flare in Kosovo as Serbs petition to oust Albanian mayors

Petitioning to occur in northern Kosovo, home to most of the state's Serbian minority

Associated Press
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 17 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Ethnic Serbs in northern Kosovo held a signature drive Wednesday in hopes of securing enough to oust four ethnic Albanian mayors whose elections last year sent tensions between Serbia and Kosovo soaring.

Groups of people were seen going to sport halls or other areas to sign petitions in the municipalities of Northern Mitrovica and Leposavic. The drive is expected to start soon in Zvecan and Zubin Potok, two other municipalities in the north where most of Kosovo's ethnic Serb minority lives.

Supporters of new municipal elections need the signatures of at least 20% of eligible voters.

SERBS TAKE TO STREETS, ACCUSE POPULIST VUČIĆ GOVERNMENT OF ELECTION FRAUD

"As a democratic state ... we do respect the rights of all of the citizens without any ethnic distinction, and such a right will be respected," Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani, whose ethnic background is Albanian, said.

Ethnic Serbs overwhelmingly boycotted the April 2023 elections won by the ethnic Albanian mayors and tried to block them from their offices a month later. Scores of people were injured on both sides as the protesters clashed with Kosovo police and then NATO peacekeepers.

Kosovar flag

The Kosovar flag is photographed in the city center of Pristina, Kosovo, June 29, 2020. (Photo by Ferdi Limani/Getty Images)

Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti said over the summer that the municipal elections could be redone if supporters provided a basis that met constitutional rules, such as a petition.

Serbian forces fought a 1998-99 war with ethnic Albanian separatists in what was then the province of Kosovo. About 13,000 people, mostly ethnic Albanians, died. Kosovo eventually declared independence in 2008, but the government in Belgrade does not recognize its neighbor as a separate country.

Western powers have stepped up their work to negotiate a normalization agreement between Serbia and Kosovo, fearing instability in the Balkans as Russia’s war rages in Ukraine. The European Union has made it clear that such an agreement is a prerequisite to Kosovo and Serbia joining the bloc.

Ethnic Albanians make up most of Kosovo's population, while a restive Serb minority is concentrated in northern areas bordering Serbia.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In a step toward reconciliation this month, Serbia and Kosovo agreed to allow each other's vehicle license plates to be used in their respective areas.