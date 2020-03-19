El Salvador becomes latest country to halt deportation flights from US in wake of coronavirus outbreak

El Salvador has become the latest Central American country to halt deportation flights of its nationals from the U.S. in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Its migration authority announced Wednesday that such flights from America and Mexico are on hold until further notice, as its borders are now closed to travelers, according to Reuters.

The move comes a day after Guatemala said it was halting incoming flights carrying deportees and asylum-seekers sent by the U.S. as a safety precaution.

Two flights of Guatemalan deportees scheduled for Tuesday were canceled and flights also were canceled from other Central American countries, carrying people to Guatemala under an asylum agreement with the U.S.

An official with Honduras’ airport authority also told Reuters that no Hondurans have been deported from the U.S. this week as the country’s runways are closed to international traffic.

It’s not immediately clear when the flights will resume.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE, has not responded to a Fox News request for comment.

Tens of thousands of people from Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras have crossed the U.S.-Mexico border in recent years seeking asylum or fleeing poverty.

Fox News’ Bradford Betz and the Associated Press contributed to this report.